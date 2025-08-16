Trump announces possible trilateral meeting with Zelenskiy and Putin

The US President also noted that Zelenskyy and Putin want him to attend their meeting

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump after negotiations with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska said that a meeting could take place with the participation of himself and the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the head of the Kremlin. The US President told about this in an interview with fox News channel.

"Both Zelensky and Putin want me to be present at their meeting. I will be there. Now it seems they are going to organize a meeting between Zelenskiy, Putin and me," Trump said.

According to the US president, it is unclear who is organizing the meeting and at what stage this organization is.

He also praised the Alaska summit, adding that it was "good to see the great nuclear powers talking."