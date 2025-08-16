Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo: The White House)

President of the United States Donald Trump and a dictator Vladimir Putin made statements on the results of the negotiations – there is no agreement on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"[The talks] were very deep. And I will say that I think our meeting was very productive. There were many, many issues on which we agreed. Most of them, I would say. There are a couple of big issues on which we have not yet reached a final agreement, but we have already made some progress. So there will be no deal until there is a deal. I will contact NATO a little bit later. I will call different people who I think are relevant. And, of course, I will call the president Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting. The final decision is up to them," said the US chief of staff.

Trump did not disclose which points on the war Washington and Moscow disagreed on: "We agreed on many issues. Only a few remain. Some of them are not important. One is probably the most important."

At the same time, the US president added: "But we have a very good chance of reaching this [agreement]. We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance."

He also praised Russian business representatives and called for the resumption of business relations with the aggressor country: "And we look forward to that. We are looking forward to cooperation."

Trump noted that he has "always had a fantastic relationship" with Putin and once again called the allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election a "hoax."

In the end, Trump said that he and Putin would talk "very soon" and possibly meet soon. In response, the dictator invited the US president to visit Moscow.

"It's interesting. I don't know. I'm going to get a little bit of criticism for this, but I see it as quite possible," Trump replied.

The dictator and the head of the United States did not answer questions from journalists and immediately left the conference room after their speeches.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, Putin again repeated the theses about the alleged "fundamental threats" to Russia's security due to "events in Ukraine" and "fraternal peoples," and also mentioned the need to "eliminate all the root causes of the crisis, [...] ensure that all legitimate concerns of the Russian Federation are taken into account, and restore a fair balance in the security sphere in Europe and the world as a whole."

By "root causes," the occupiers usually mean the demands for disarmament and Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO, as well as the so-called denazification.

At the same time, the dictator agreed with Trump that "Ukraine's security must be ensured" and said that Moscow was supposedly ready to work on this.

Trump and Putin did not provide any other details.

That was the end of the Alaska summit, and there was no meeting of the delegations in an expanded format.