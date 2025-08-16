Trump: We disagreed with Putin on a couple of pretty big issues, but now it's up to Zelenskyy

Donald Trump (Photo: YURI GRIPAS / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that during the summit in Alaska, he and the dictator Vladimir Putin disagreed only on a few "pretty significant" points, and that it was now up to the leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of the United States said this in an interview with Fox News channel.

"A lot of points we [Putin and I] agreed on ... There's one or two pretty significant items. But I think they can be reached. Now it's really up to president Zelenskyy to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit," the US president said.

He did not provide specifics on the issues in question.

Among other things, the US president has previously suggested the possibility of "exchanges of territories" between Ukraine and the Russian Federation (in fact, the exchange of some occupied territories of Ukraine for other unoccupied ones). At the same time, Zelenskyy opposed this.