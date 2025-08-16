Trump: We disagreed with Putin on a couple of pretty big issues, but now it's up to Zelenskyy
President of the United States Donald Trump said that during the summit in Alaska, he and the dictator Vladimir Putin disagreed only on a few "pretty significant" points, and that it was now up to the leader of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of the United States said this in an interview with Fox News channel.
"A lot of points we [Putin and I] agreed on ... There's one or two pretty significant items. But I think they can be reached. Now it's really up to president Zelenskyy to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit," the US president said.
He did not provide specifics on the issues in question.
Among other things, the US president has previously suggested the possibility of "exchanges of territories" between Ukraine and the Russian Federation (in fact, the exchange of some occupied territories of Ukraine for other unoccupied ones). At the same time, Zelenskyy opposed this.
- Trump and Putin's talks ended without a ceasefire agreement. About the summit read in the chronicle by LIGA.net.
- During the conversation on August 13, the partners announced to Trump a number of principles for the talks, including that the legal recognition of the occupied territories as Russian Federation was not discussed, and that Ukraine was ready to negotiate on territorial issues, but from the front line.
