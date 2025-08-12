Zelensky on the "exchange of territories": We will not leave Donbas

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Defense forces will not leave Donbas as part of the so-called "land swap" mentioned by the US President Donald Trump. This was announced at a meeting with journalists by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports the correspondent LIGA.net.

"We will not withdraw from Donbas," the head of state said, adding that Russia had illegally occupied Ukrainian territories.

He believes that Donbas is a springboard for a new offensive in the future.

"If we leave Donbas of our own free will or are pressured to do so, we will start a third war. Why? Crimea was definitely a springboard for an offensive to the south of our country. Donbas was definitely a springboard to not spare Ukrainian citizens, not to use our own, not to do any mobilization (sorry to say so, but it is so), and to make the separatists the Russian army," Zelensky said.

He believes that one of the strongest units of Russia's offensive troops was recruited from the territories occupied after 2014. That is, it was a springboard for a full-scale invasion.

"After a full-scale invasion, if we leave Donbas today, from our fortifications, from our terrain, from the heights we control, we will clearly open a foothold for the preparation of the Russian offensive," the head of state said.

The President suggested that in this case, in a few years, the Russian dictator would have Vladimir Putin the way to Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions will be opened.

"And not only that. It also includes Kharkiv. That is why, in my opinion, any issue of territories cannot be separated from security guarantees. Otherwise, now they want to give them about 9,000 square kilometers, which is about 30% of the Donetsk region, and this is a springboard for their new aggression," the president added.

On August 9, Trump said that arranged a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He confirmed that the United States is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the benefit of both sides."

Zelensky said that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier and the answer to the Ukrainian territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Senator Graham said that Russia and Ukraine will have to be exchanged some territories to end the war, but Kyiv must receive security guarantees to prevent Russian aggression from happening again.