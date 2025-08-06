Before the full-scale invasion, 1.9 million people lived in the areas of Donetsk region controlled by Ukraine. Now there are 250,000

Evacuation (Illustrative photo: Donetsk Regional Military Administration)

As of the beginning of August 2025, the population of the government-controlled areas of Donetsk region is more than 250,000 people, a figure that has decreased by almost seven and a half since the start of the full-scale war. This was reported by the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilization and Defense of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration in response to a request from LIGA.net.

"As of August 1, the population of the Donetsk region (controlled by Ukraine) is 255,500 people," the response reads.

The JMA added that since the beginning of this year, 59,100 people have been evacuated from the region.

At the same time, the Department of Social Protection of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, in response to a request from LIGA.net , reported that about 103,700 elderly people live in the region. This is 40% of the total population.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, , reported that 1.9 million people lived in the free part of Donetsk region before the full-scale invasion. As of April 2024, 525,000 people remained in the region.

Thus, in a little more than 15 months, the population has more than halved.