Russians attacked Druzhkivka and a village in Zaporizhzhia region: there are wounded and destruction

Five people wounded in Donetsk region due to massive UAV attack

Consequences in Zaporizhzhia district (Photo: OVA)

On Saturday, August 2, Russians attacked settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, causing injuries and destruction. This was reported by the regional military administrations.

Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov said the Ukrainian military reported that the occupants attacked a village in Zaporizhzhya district. Three people were wounded – men aged 44 and 66, as well as a 60-year-old woman.

The 66-year-old man's condition is serious. The woman's condition is assessed as moderate.

The Russian attack damaged about 100 private houses: windows were smashed, roofs and doors were damaged. The strike caused the house, outbuildings and the surrounding area to catch fire. Rescuers have already localized the fire. A school and an outpatient clinic were also damaged.

On August 2, Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, came under a massive drone attack. The head of the JMA Vadym Filashkin reported about the five victims.

Two houses, a market, a shop and an administrative building were damaged, and several cars were destroyed.

All responsible services are working on site.

