UN: Russia kills largest number of civilians in June in three years of full-scale invasion
In June 2025, Russian shelling killed 232 people and injured 1343 others. This is the highest number of civilian casualties in the last three years of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission.
The Mission recalled that, according to the updated monthly report on the protection of civilians, in June 2025, Russia launched 10 times more missile and barrage attacks on Ukraine than in June 2024.
"Preliminary data for July show that this dangerous trend continues. Massive shelling is hitting not only areas near the front line, but also settlements far from it," the UN Mission noted.
- On the night of July 31, the Russians inflicted strikes on Kyiv with drones, and in the morning with rockets. In Sviatoshynskyi district, the entrance of a high-rise building was destroyed. As of the morning of August 1 the number of victims increased to 31. Search and rescue operations completed.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that in July Russia used against Ukraine more than 5100 guided aerial bombs, more than 3,800 "shaheds", nearly 260 missiles of various types, of which 128 are ballistic missiles.
- august 1 in Kyiv declared a Day of Mourning for the dead, Ukraine on this day convenes an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.
