UN: Russia kills largest number of civilians in June in three years of full-scale invasion

The UN Mission recorded that in June 2025, the Russian army carried out ten times more attacks than last year

Russian attack on a house in Kyiv on July 31 (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

In June 2025, Russian shelling killed 232 people and injured 1343 others. This is the highest number of civilian casualties in the last three years of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, said UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission.

The Mission recalled that, according to the updated monthly report on the protection of civilians, in June 2025, Russia launched 10 times more missile and barrage attacks on Ukraine than in June 2024.

"Preliminary data for July show that this dangerous trend continues. Massive shelling is hitting not only areas near the front line, but also settlements far from it," the UN Mission noted.