The US president said that without attacks on the invaders, it is difficult or impossible to win

President of the United States Donald Trump said that in order to win, Ukraine needs to respond to Russian attacks, not just defend itself. He wrote the following post published in its social network Truth Social.

"It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President – ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!!" Trump wrote (capital letters – as in the author's text).

The head of the US did not give any other details.

REFERENCE. The Biden administration gave Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles only in the fall of 2023, and allowed them to be used to strike Russia - in November 2024, a few months before the end of the US president's term. Biden's national security advisor, Sullivan, claimed that it took two years of full-scale invasion to transfer these missiles due to their shortage. Since ATACMS are ballistic missiles, their use has shown high efficiency against the occupiers.

Later, Trump posted a collage of two photos, apparently comparing himself to Cold War US president Richard Nixon (in the picture, he is in the status of vice president), and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with his Soviet "colleague" Nikita Khrushchev.

Earlier, on the night of August 21, the occupiers launched a massive attack in Ukraine using 40 missiles and 574 drones.

In particular, the American Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, which manufactures electronics, was targeted