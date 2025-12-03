UP announced an armed conflict between the military and intelligence officers. The DIU commented

A military intelligence officer (Photo: GUR)

A conflict involving the use of weapons between military personnel and fighters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense took place on the territory of a sanatorium near Kyiv. This was reported by Ukrainian Pravda with reference to unnamed interlocutors in law enforcement, the General Staff and the GUR. The military intelligence commented LIGA.net assured that their soldiers were there legally.

According to a law enforcement source, on the evening of Wednesday, December 3, representatives of the GUR entered the sanatorium and occupied it. At that time, other soldiers (military unit A4005) were there. He added that the GUR fighters allegedly barricaded themselves in the territory and did not let law enforcement officers in.

UP writes that the Military Law Enforcement Service and the State Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene, but the SBI did not arrive.

"The High Council of Justice said that both sides of the conflict have the right to lease the territory, and no one has filed any applications. The conflict situation is being resolved by the central department of the VSP," said one of the media sources.

In addition, according to the source, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly arrived at the scene Alexander Syrskywithout specifying who exactly.

The source in the DIU commented LIGA.net said that the owner of the land plot had entered into direct contracts with one of the military intelligence units for the duration of martial law. He added that under current law, these agreements do not require additional approvals.

At the same time, according to the source, the military administration has revoked the documents of representatives of other formations. He assured that all available documents of the GUR unit were provided to the police, the Kyiv High Court of Justice, and the military administration with appropriate explanations.

"Our servicemen are here legally. Any disclosure of information about the locations of the Security and Defense Forces poses a direct threat to the lives of the personnel of the units," he said.

The UP article also states that after the full-scale invasion began, another military unit rented the sanatorium's premises with the approval of the Kyiv City Military Administration, the Land Forces Command, and the director of the institution.

The buildings there are sealed and not used, but over the past month, representatives of the GUR have come several times demanding that they leave the territory.

On October 6, UP wrote about possible conflict between Syrskyi and Drapatyi against the backdrop of the disbandment of Dnipro. The media referred to an unnamed "experienced military man".

Interlocutors in the entourage of both generals said LIGA.net he said that rumors of a conflict between them were exaggerated.