Sources: Rumors of conflict between Syrsky and Drapaty exaggerated

Oleksandr Syrsky and Mykhailo Drapaty (Photo: General Staff)

Rumors about a conflict between the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty are exaggerated. This was stated by four interlocutors close to both generals in a commentary to LIGA.net for analysis of the army management reform.

In late September, Syrskyi disbanded the Dnipro Operational and Strategic Group (formerly the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group), which was responsible for one of the key sections of the frontline – from Zaporizhzhia to Kharkiv region, including the distribution of ammunition between brigades.

The media hinted that the liquidation of the JMD was connected not only to the corps reform, but also to the desire to dismiss its head, Drapaty.

Rumors of a conflict between him and the chief of staff leaked to the media after Drapaty resigned as commander of the Land Forces in the summer. He was allegedly suspected of political ambitions, and this allegedly caused the conflict.

However, four interlocutors dismissed rumors of a conflict as exaggerated. They added that the relationship between Drapat and Syrsky is a working one.

On October 6, Ukrayinska Pravda wrote about a possible conflict between the Chief of Staff and the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amid the disbandment of Dnipro, citing an unnamed "experienced military officer".

The article was about the disbandment of the Joint Forces Operation, which had been headed by Drapaty for eight months. As part of the reform, he will retain the position of commander of the Joint Forces and, together with his team, will move to the northeastern direction of the front, where he will lead one of the troop groups. However, his area of responsibility will be reduced by about half.

An unnamed UP source called it "a way to remove a competitor."

In February 2025, Syrsky said that the army had begun the transition to a corps structure. He also explained that the transition to the corps system would allow conducting offensive actions.

On October 1, the General Staff reported that the Armed Forces had fully switched to the corps structure.

On October 6, the Armed Forces confirmed that the new corps system does not provide for the JFOs as separate command and control bodies.