Syrskyi on the transition to the corps system: This will allow for offensive actions

As part of a large-scale reorganization launched in 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are completing the transition to a corps command system. This will allow to have forces to conduct offensives, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi at a meeting with journalists, reports LIGA.net.

"I hope that such a reorganization will give us the opportunity... to create more capable reserves to be able to carry out active counter-offensive and offensive actions," he said .

According to the Chief of Staff, the main purpose of the changes is to increase the efficiency of military operations and optimize the command structure in the context of active hostilities.

He called the key advantages of the reform more rational use of personnel, expansion of UAV units, and optimization of artillery resources.

Syrsky said that the corps system envisages preserving the level of operational and strategic command of troops (OSDT), while gradually eliminating operational and tactical groups (OTG). The transition is also expected to strengthen control over combat units and reduce losses.

The transition to the corps system has also resulted in a "significant rejuvenation" of the operational leadership of the Defense Forces. The overwhelming majority of corps commanders and their deputies are former brigade commanders and chiefs of staff who distinguished themselves on the battlefield.

"We hope that this reorganization will provide new opportunities in terms of the effectiveness of the use of units, the application of combat experience, strengthening control over brigades, reducing our losses and increasing the volume of enemies destroyed," emphasized the chief.