Russia massively attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles

The occupiers launched a new combined attack. They were flying Shaheds mixed with Daggers and other missiles

On the night of August 21 and early in the morning, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using drones and missiles. In particular, the western regions were hit.

Russians launched groups of "shaheds" across Ukraine in the evening of August 20 – and as of the morning, they continue to be spotted in the airspace.

At 02:49, the Air Force reported the takeoff of a MiG-31K, which is a carrier for the Daggers. Subsequently, missile launches were recorded, mostly heading west.

Some cruise missiles were also flying towards Odesa region.

The Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykolaivsky Vanyok, which is close to the Armed Forces, also wrote about launches from the TU-95MS.

The head of Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov at 05:25 wrote about the explosions, and later said that the enemy attacked the regional center.

The enemy launched two strikes on the city. Several industrial infrastructure facilities were damaged.

The blast wave also damaged the houses nearby, with windows smashed out. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Suspilne reported on explosions in Lviv.

After 06:00, the air raid warning began.