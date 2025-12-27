Russia strikes in Kyiv: five people injured, houses and service stations burning – photos

Four people were hospitalized due to Russian shelling of the capital

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of December 27, Russians strike at Kyiv – five people were reported injured. About reported mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

According to the latest data people were injured. Four of them were hospitalized. One was treated on an outpatient basis.

Klitschko also spoke about the destruction. A fire broke out in the Holosiivskyi district. Preliminary, a service station is on fire.

In Obolonske, debris fell in a dacha cooperative.

Debris also fell in an open area in the Desnianskyi district.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine clarifiedthe Russians launched a combined attack on the city. Fires broke out in several districts of Kyiv as a result of the shelling.

In Holosiivskyi district, a UAV crashed and set three cars on fire at a service station. The fire was extinguished.

A three-story building caught fire in Obolon district due to a UAV attack. The roof and second floor of the building are on fire. Firefighting is ongoing.

In Darnytsia district, a fire broke out in a private two-story building. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the shelling on the spot.

We also responded to a car fire in Darnytsia district as a result of UAV debris falling on the road. No fire was detected, but damage to parked cars was recorded.

Later, Klitschko said reported that several private houses in the Darnytsia district are burning. There is a threat of the fire spreading to a nearby nursing home. 10 people were evacuated from the building.

In addition, in the same area, shrapnel hit a 24-story building. There is a fire on the top floor.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned throughout the night about the movement of UAVs and high-speed targets (missiles) in the direction of the capital. As of Saturday morning, Kyiv is still under attack, with attack drones and cruise missiles flying at the city.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Also, the occupiers strike in Kyiv region, one person was reported wounded. There are consequences in Vyshhorod, as well as Obukhiv, Bucha and Boryspil districts.