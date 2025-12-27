Russia attacks Kyiv region: truck driver injured, destruction caused

Mykola Kalashnyk (Photo: Facebook account of the official)

On the night of December 27 and in the morning, Russians strike at Kyiv region, one wounded is reported. About this reported head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

According to him, the occupiers are deliberately attacking critical infrastructure and people's homes.

A resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region was injured in the shelling. He was driving a truck and received shrapnel wounds to his back. He was taken to a local hospital.

Windows in a high-rise building in Vyshgorod were damaged. A production facility and two cars were damaged in Boryspil district.

In Bucha district, there was a fire on a construction site. And in Obukhiv district, there was a destruction in the premises of a community utility company.

Kalashnyk warned that the air alert in the region continues.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russians are attacking with attack drones during the night. There was also information about missile launches from various directions, including Kyiv.

On December 26, the Russians hit with air bombs in Kharkiv. There was a hit on the road. Two people became victims of the enemy shelling.

On the same day, Ukrenergo CEO Zaichenko did not rule out that Russia would strike around the New Year of a new massive attack on the power system of Ukraine.