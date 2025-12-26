Russians dropped an unmanned aerial vehicle on one of Kharkiv's busiest roads: there are dead and wounded

On the evening of December 26, Russians attacked Kharkiv with air bombs, a fire broke out

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Kharkiv OVA)

On the evening of Friday, December 26, Russians struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. This was reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov.

Around 16:00 Terekhov said the Ukrainian media reported that Kharkiv had been attacked by the KABs, with explosions in the suburbs and in the regional center. Preliminarily, there was an attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Later, the mayor of Kharkiv clarified the Ukrainian military said that there were killed and wounded as a result of the attack. The number is being clarified. A fire broke out at the scene.

Mayor of the city said the attack took place on one of the busiest roads in Kharkiv – several cars were on fire, windows in the surrounding houses were smashed. There were people in the burning cars.

Pros data Terekhova, as of 16:13, one person was killed and three wounded, one of them in serious condition.

Apartment buildings and private houses located near the impact site were damaged.

Sinegubov also reported about one killed and one wounded. Subsequently, the head of the OVA said about three victims, including a nine-month-old girl.

UPDATED AT 16:37. The death toll from the air strikes has risen to two, said Terekhov. The number of wounded increased to four, the mayor added.