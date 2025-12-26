Passenger bus explodes in Kyiv – photos

The vehicle exploded at the final stop shortly after leaving the route

Bus (illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

on December 26, an explosion occurred on a passenger bus in the Podil district of Kyiv. No one was injured, reported in the Kyiv police.

According to law enforcement, the vehicle was at its final stop without passengers. Shortly after the driver started moving, an explosion occurred.

The police, explosives experts and other emergency services arrived at the scene. An investigative team is also working at the scene.

Bus explosion (Photo: Kyiv Police / Facebook)