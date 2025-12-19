In Kharkiv, a judge runs over teenagers on a pedestrian crossing – they are in intensive care, photo

According to the investigation, the girls were crossing the road in the right place, and the driver did not give them the right of way

An accident in Kharkiv (Photo: SBI)

In Kharkiv, a district court judge ran over two teenage girls who were crossing the roadway on a pedestrian crossing. Both victims are in hospital, according to State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the Prosecutor General.

The accident occurred on December 18 at approximately 16:00. The driver of a Hyundai Accent, who is a judge of one of the district courts, was driving down a city street and hit pedestrians aged 13 and 14.

Law enforcement officers found that when approaching an unregulated pedestrian crossing, the driver did not slow down and did not give way to pedestrians crossing the road. The teenagers were hospitalized with serious injuries and are currently in the intensive care unit.

SBI investigators immediately arrived at the scene. It was preliminarily established that the judge was sober, and criminal proceedings were initiated under the article on violation of traffic safety rules.

A notice of suspicion is currently being prepared against the perpetrator of the accident.

An accident (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

