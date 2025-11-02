SBI: Judge runs over pedestrian to death in Ivano-Frankivsk region, is served suspicion notice – photo

The judge ran over two pedestrians, one of whom died. Her car was confiscated and her arrest is being prepared

The accident (Photo: SBI)

A judge of the Pidhaitsi District Court of Ternopil Oblast has been suspected of committing a fatal accident in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. This was reported by State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the Prosecutor General.

Law enforcement officers found that on October 31, the judge was driving a Lexus UX 250h on the Mukachevo-Lviv highway. She did not slow down while driving within the village of Fraga and ran over two pedestrians who were crossing the road on a pedestrian crossing.

One victim died at the scene of the accident, and the other suffered minor injuries.

SBI officers arrived at the scene of the accident. The car was seized, witnesses were interviewed and the necessary material evidence was collected, and blood samples were taken from the judge for toxicological examination.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under the article on violation of road safety rules that caused the death of a person. The article provides for up to eight years in prison. The suspect has been served a notice of suspicion and is being prepared to be detained.

The judge's car (Photo: SBI)