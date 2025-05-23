In Dnipro, a judge hit and killed a pedestrian, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances

Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of road safety rules, which caused the death of a person

The scene of the accident (Photo: State Bureau of Investigation)

The State Bureau of Investigation reported that it is investigating the circumstances of a traffic accident involving a judge from one of the district courts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, during which a pedestrian died.

The accident occurred on the morning of May 23 in the city of Dnipro.

The judge, while driving a motorcycle, hit a pedestrian, who died on the spot from his injuries.

According to preliminary information, the pedestrian was crossing the road in an unauthorized place. Also, according to preliminary findings of the investigative and operational group of the State Bureau of Investigation, the driver of the motorcycle was sober.

Criminal proceedings have been opened for violation of road safety rules, which caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.