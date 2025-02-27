Deputy head of Kherson regional administration involved in fatal road accident

According to local journalists, the accident was caused by deputy regional governor Volodymyr Kliutsevskyi

The bicycle of the person who died in a traffic accident involving an official from the Kherson Regional Police Department (Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office)

A deputy head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration has been involved in a fatal road accident, as reported by the Kherson regional police.

The incident occurred around 6:00 PM on Wednesday on the M-14 "Odesa-Melitopol-Novoazovsk" highway in the village of Posad-Pokrovske.

The official, driving a Renault Megan, collided with a 50-year-old cyclist who was crossing the road from a secondary route. The cyclist died as a result of the collision.

The official's vehicle has been impounded, and a criminal investigation has been launched under the article for violating road safety rules resulting in death, which carries a penalty of three to eight years in prison.

The police have requested witnesses to contact them, guaranteeing anonymity.

Regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed the accident and expressed condolences to the victim's family but did not disclose the official's name. Local media outlet Most, citing sources in law enforcement and regional administration, identified the official as Volodymyr Kliutsevskyi.

Volodymyr Klyutsevsky (Photo: official's Facebook page)

This incident follows another high-profile traffic accident in 2024 involving a government official.

On April 26, then-head of the Brovary District State Administration, Volodymyr Maibozhenko, caused an accident while driving under the influence, injuring four people, including a child.

Maibozhenko was subsequently dismissed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and faced legal consequences, ultimately receiving a fine and a three-year driving ban.