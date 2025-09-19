Prosecutor hit on pedestrian crossing in Zhytomyr: investigation launched

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

On the evening of September 18, in Zhytomyr, a Volkswagen driver ran over a 51-year-old employee of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office on a pedestrian crossing. As a result of the accident, the victim sustained serious injuries and died in hospital. This was reported to by in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The driver was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The police noted that he was a 23-year-old resident of Zhytomyr.

According to , the regional prosecutor's office in Zhytomyr region reported to that prosecutor Ruslan Anatoliyovych Chornous of the Chudniv district prosecutor's office was killed in an accident.

"He started working in the prosecutor's office as a prosecutor of the Novohrad-Volyn Local Prosecutor's Office in 2019, and later - the Chudniv District Prosecutor's Office. He is humane, dedicated and professional," the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office said .

Pre-trial investigation launched into fatal car accident in Zhytomyr that killed prosecutor.