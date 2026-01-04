KAMAZ with Russian military involved in missile attacks on Ukraine explodes in Russia – video
A Kamaz exploded in the city of Korenovsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, causing Russian occupiers to suffer losses. About this reported at the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
The explosion occurred on December 26 at the entrance to the location of the 47th Missile Brigade of the 8th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. As a result of the explosion, a Kamaz military vehicle transporting the unit's personnel caught fire.
The DIU added that soldiers and officers of the 47th Missile Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were directly involved in missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine and war crimes against civilians.
"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people," the statement said.
- january 2 in the GUR made public a video of the staged death of the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin.
- Before that, the RDC reported about Kapustin's death in the Zaporizhzhia sector as a result of an FPV drone hit. The unit did not provide any other details.
- january 1, 2026 GUR statedthat Kapustin is alive. Ukrainian intelligence foiled the plans of the Russian special services to kill him and lured $500,000 from the occupiers.
