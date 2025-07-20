In Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, a prosecutor allegedly hit a woman and fled the scene. This was reported... reported / announced / notified / informed / said on Facebook, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the video released by the Attorney General, the incident occurred at 23:25 on July 19.

"A prosecutor's employee hit a pedestrian in a pedestrian zone on Velyka Vasylkivska Street. The driver, violating all norms of law and morality, hit the woman and fled the scene," Kravchenko said.

The Prosecutor General, who made his post at 01:19, added that the driver has already been detained.

"It turned out that the driver was Andriy Andriyovych Molochny, the chief specialist of the department. He is a civil servant, not a prosecutor, but an employee of the prosecutor's office. This is shocking," Kravchenko said.

The Prosecutor General did not specify which prosecutor's office the driver works for.

According to information According to the YouControl open data portal, an employee with the named surname works at the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense in the Central Region.

The Prosecutor General announced that he was taking the case under his control and would represent the interests of the victim in court.

He added that the woman is receiving all the necessary medical care.