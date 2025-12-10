Police car hits two pedestrians in Pryluky: a child dies

Law enforcers involved in road accident in Chernihiv region suspended from duty

Police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Chernihiv region, a child died as a result of a traffic accident involving a police car. About it, said press service of the National Police of Chernihiv region.

According to law enforcement officials, on Wednesday, December 10, in Pryluky, a patrol police response team, responding to a call in a Mitsubishi Outlander with flashing lights, hit two pedestrians on a regulated pedestrian crossing.

The woman was injured in a road accident and the child died.

The police launched an internal investigation into the fatal accident. Law enforcement officers were suspended from duty.

The Deputy Head of the National Police Serhiy Kobets and the leadership of the Main Inspection Department arrived at the scene of the accident. The investigation will be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation.

October 18 in Kryvyi Rih national guard soldier runs over a child on a pedestrian crossing.

On December 1, it was reported that in Kyiv detained and served a notice of suspicion to a Russian citizen who had run over a 13-year-old girl to death on a pedestrian crossing.