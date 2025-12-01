Prosecutor's Office: Russian citizen with signs of intoxication runs over 13-year-old child to death in Kyiv

Police (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

In Kyiv, a driver who hit a 13-year-old girl on a pedestrian crossing has been detained and notified of suspicion. About this, said Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

a 23-year-old Russian citizen was served a notice of suspicion. He is charged with violating the rules of road safety while intoxicated, which caused the victim's death.

According to the investigation, in the evening of November 28, the driver of a Tesla Model 3, moving from Bohatyrska Street towards Obolonsky Avenue, failed to let pedestrians pass on an unregulated pedestrian crossing.

a 13-year-old girl was crossing the road with a 15-year-old boy. As a result of the accident, she died on the spot, the boy was not injured.

On the day of the accident, the detainee refused to take a Drager test and a medical examination despite signs of intoxication, but passed it the next day. It will be determined exactly what illegal substances the man was using after the results of all the tests are available.

The prosecutor's office noted that this driver had been prosecuted three times in the past few years for driving under the influence of alcohol and deprived of the right to drive vehicles by court decisions. In particular, in February 2025, he was banned from driving for five years.

A motion to impose on the driver a preventive measure in the form of detention without bail was sent to the court.

He faces five to 10 years in prison, with the deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for the same period.

October 17 in the Odesa region, a truck crashed into a checkpoint, killing two soldiers.

October 18 in Kryvyi Rih, national guard soldier runs over a child on a pedestrian crossing.