"Drone killer". Ukraine could receive a new anti-aircraft system Tempest

Kyiv could have received one or more prototypes of the weapon for testing purposes to further improve this type of weapon

Tempest (Photo: @TheDeadDistrict / X)

Ukraine's defense forces could be armed with a new American anti-aircraft missile system, the Tempest. It can be identified by video with New Year's greetings from the Center Command, writes defense Express publication

As of today, it is not known how many Tempest anti-aircraft missile systems Ukraine could have received. Given that this is a new American development, it is possible that we are talking about one or more prototypes for testing and further improvement of this type of weapon.

The Tempest anti-aircraft missile system was first introduced in 2025. It was recently showed at the AUSA 2025 exhibition in October.

The system was developed by V2X. Tempest is available in two versions: a trailer for protecting stationary objects and a mobile version. The system was created as a mobile and relatively cheap means of combating drones, taking into account the experience of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

At the same time, it is noted that the complex uses AGM-114L Longbow missiles to defeat targets, which can cost about $100,000. This makes the use of such weapons to intercept Shahed-type drones expensive, the publication writes.