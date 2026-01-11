Russia uses the Geranium-5 drone for the first time. The GUR disclosed the details of the development

The occupation army is working on options for using such UAVs from Su-25 aircraft

In early 2026, during attacks against Ukraine, Russian troops used a new strike unmanned aerial vehicle, the Geranium-5, for the first time. About it reported The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has released details of the new Russian drone.

The drone is about 6 meters long and has a wingspan of up to 5.5 meters. Unlike previous modifications, the vehicle is designed according to a normal aerodynamic scheme. At the same time, most of the key components are unified with other models of this series.

In particular, the 12-channel Kometa satellite navigation system, a tracker based on a Raspberry microcomputer and 3G/4G modems, as well as a Telefly jet engine similar to the one used on Geranium-3, but with greater thrust, were installed.

The weight of the warhead is about 90 kg, and the declared range is about 1000 km.

As with previous versions, this UAV can hardly be considered Russia's own development. There are significant structural and technological similarities with the Iranian Karrar drone.

The occupiers are working on options for using UAVs of this type from aircraft carriers, in particular Su-25 aircraft, to increase the range and reduce the cost of use. They are also considering equipping the UAV with R-73 air-to-air missiles to counter Ukrainian aviation.

Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk explainedthe company says that this is a different concept from the Shahed, closer to a small guided cruise missile. In particular, the hull is designed specifically for a jet engine.

According to him, only one Geranium-5 has been detected so far, it has already been examined and the database of components has been transferred to partners for response.

