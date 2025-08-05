Russian fake drones Gerbera are becoming more dangerous – they often fly into Ukraine with a warhead: photo

In case of detection of such UAVs, it is necessary not to approach and immediately inform the rescuers, the Border Guard noted

Russian Gerbera drones are becoming more dangerous, as these UAVs are now more likely to fly into Ukraine with a warhead, said State Border Guard Service (SBGS).

"Previously, such drones were mostly used by the enemy for reconnaissance or as a decoy target, but now they are more often flown into the territory of Ukraine with a warhead," the statement said.

The SBGS of Ukraine urges to be vigilant and, if such drones are spotted, not to approach them and immediately report them to rescuers (phone numbers 101 and 112).

The border guards also showed one of these Gerber aircraft, which was landed almost without damage by the soldiers of the Steel Frontier Brigade of the SBGS:

