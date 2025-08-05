Russian fake drones Gerbera are becoming more dangerous – they often fly into Ukraine with a warhead: photo
Russian Gerbera drones are becoming more dangerous, as these UAVs are now more likely to fly into Ukraine with a warhead, said State Border Guard Service (SBGS).
"Previously, such drones were mostly used by the enemy for reconnaissance or as a decoy target, but now they are more often flown into the territory of Ukraine with a warhead," the statement said.
The SBGS of Ukraine urges to be vigilant and, if such drones are spotted, not to approach them and immediately report them to rescuers (phone numbers 101 and 112).
The border guards also showed one of these Gerber aircraft, which was landed almost without damage by the soldiers of the Steel Frontier Brigade of the SBGS:
- In February 2025, a communications expert for the army, Beskrestnov ("Flash"), reported that the occupiers began to install warheads weighing up to five kilograms in the Gerbera.
- In early July, a Gerbera crashed in Lithuania, having come from Belarus. At the end of the same month, an unknown drone flew into the country again – Lithuania promised to strengthen its air defense, and later summoned the Belarusian ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
- On the night of August 5, Russia launched its most massive strike since the beginning of the war in Lozova, Kharkiv region – one person was killed and there are wounded, and most of the city was left without electricity.
