Lithuania protests to Belarus over violation of airspace by drone

on August 1, a drone was found in Lithuania that flew into the country from Belarus on July 28

Drone (Photo: Lithuanian Armed Forces)

Lithuania has summoned a representative of the Belarusian Embassy to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the confirmation of the violation of its border by an unknown drone. This was reported by the broadcaster LRT.

On August 1, a representative of the Belarusian Embassy in Lithuania was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed a note expressing strong protest over the illegal entry of the drone on July 28.

On the same day, the Lithuanian Air Force confirmed that the drone was found on the territory of Lithuania, in Jonava district, at the Gaižiūnai training ground. The type of drone is currently being identified.

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry demands that Belarus immediately provide a detailed explanation of this incident and prevent any further violations.