Lithuanian border guards shoot down drone that flew in from Belarus – photo

According to Lithuanian border guards, the drone that was shot down was not a military one.

Drone shot down in Lithuania (Photo: facebook.com/pasienislt)

Lithuanian border guards shot down a small drone that flew into the country from Belarus. This was reported by the country's State Border Guard Service (VSAT). transmits LRT.

It is reported that on the night of July 16, officers at the Trubonis border post heard a sound characteristic of an aircraft near the border with Belarus in the Šalčininkai district.

At the same time, they noticed a small unmanned aerial vehicle flying from the border with Belarus towards the territory of Lithuania.

VSAT patrols used an interceptor drone. After that, the offending drone began to spin at a considerable altitude, then flipped over in the air and fell.

The object, equipped with a GPS device, was discovered about four kilometers from the border, near the village of Vilkoniai.

According to border guards, smugglers use such drones to transport illegal cigarettes to Lithuania.

For data border guards have already seized 34 drones suspected of being used for smuggling cigarettes from Belarus. Last year, smugglers lost 54 drones in this way.

Drone (Photo: facebook.com/pasienislt)