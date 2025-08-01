A drone that flew in from Belarus on July 28 was found in Lithuania

Doville Chakalene (Photo: How Hwee Young/EPA)

A drone that flew into Lithuania from Belarus earlier this week was found on the territory of Lithuania. This was reported by the broadcaster LRT.

The drone was found at the Gaižiūnai training ground in Jonava district. This information was confirmed to journalists by the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Dovilė Šakalienė on Friday, August 1.

"We confirm that the drone has been found. More information will be provided shortly," she said.

According to preliminary data, the found drone looks like a Russian Gerbera imitator drone. Military investigators and sappers are on their way to the scene.

On July 28, there were reports that an unknown drone was spotted in the sky over Vilnius at an altitude of 200 meters. It could have come from the territory of Belarus.

As this is not the first case, especially in recent months, Lithuania has decided to strengthen air defense on the border with Belarus.