An unidentified drone flew into Lithuania from Belarus. It was seen over Vilnius – photos

Residents were warned to call emergency services immediately if they see a downed UAV

Drone (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

An unidentified drone flew into Lithuania from Belarus on the morning of July 28. Police sent a warning to local residents' phones, reports DELFI Žinios.

"Residents who notice a downed drone are strongly advised to stay away from it and call 112 immediately," the statement reads.

Police warning (screenshot: delfi.lt)

According to Darius Booth, chief advisor to the National Crisis Management Center, the UAV was last spotted near Vilnius at an altitude of about 200 meters. The police have deployed all forces, the necessary services have been notified.

It is not yet clear what kind of drone it is, but it looks like either a combat "Shahed" or an imitation of a "Gerbera".

Lithuania's Minister of National Defense Dovile Šakalena says information about the drone is being checked.

"I have just spoken with the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Commander-in-Chief of the Army – the information is being clarified. We would like to note that today the weather is favorable for launching weather balloons, which smugglers use to transport their cargo," she said .

Presumably, the drone's flight was recorded by one of the members of the Facebook group "Lithuanian Aviation / Lietuvos aviacija". He published the corresponding photo.