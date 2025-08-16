Reuters: Zelenskyy refuses Putin's request to surrender Donbas to Trump

The US president told his Ukrainian counterpart Putin's demand after the August 15 summit, a media source said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the dictator Vladimir Putin's demand on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk region, when this position was voiced by the US President Donald Trump after the Alaska summit, declares Reuters, citing a source familiar with the talks.

According to him, during the call, Trump said that Putin offered to "freeze" most of the front lines if Ukrainian forces completely withdraw from the Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy rejected this demand, the source said.

In addition, he confirmed that European leaders were invited to the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States at the White House on August 18.

Earlier, the head of Ukraine publicly refused from proposals to "exchange" territories and withdraw Ukrainian troops from the Ukrainian Donbas.