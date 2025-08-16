Reuters: Zelenskyy refuses Putin's request to surrender Donbas to Trump
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the dictator Vladimir Putin's demand on the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk region, when this position was voiced by the US President Donald Trump after the Alaska summit, declares Reuters, citing a source familiar with the talks.
According to him, during the call, Trump said that Putin offered to "freeze" most of the front lines if Ukrainian forces completely withdraw from the Donetsk region.
Zelenskyy rejected this demand, the source said.
In addition, he confirmed that European leaders were invited to the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States at the White House on August 18.
Earlier, the head of Ukraine publicly refused from proposals to "exchange" territories and withdraw Ukrainian troops from the Ukrainian Donbas.
- About similar demands from Putin also reported The New York Times: citing its sources, it wrote that Trump passed on the information to his partners during the call.
- On the summit between the US president and the dictator in Alaska, as well as further developments read in the chronicle by LIGA.net.
