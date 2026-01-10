The Telegraph: Trump sees Putin as an obstacle to peace in Ukraine. Tanker seizure was a signal

The US President allegedly uses a carrot-and-stick approach to Russia, but the latter is allegedly over

President of the United States Donald Trump considers the dictator of Russia Vladimir Putin a "big obstacle" to peace in Ukraine and is allegedly increasingly disillusioned with it. About this reports The Telegraph, citing unnamed sources.

According to them, Trump's decision to seize the Russian-flagged tanker Bella 1/Marinera and support the new sanctions bill are signals to the Russian dictator that he has even less time to end the war against Ukraine.

"He is using the carrot and stick method. And I think he's run out of carrots," said a source close to Trump's inner circle.

Another interlocutor said that Russia's "two steps forward, one step back" strategy in the negotiations is becoming increasingly exhausting for the American president.

"The administration is getting tired of the Russians using this strategy... they seem to be ready, and when questions arise that we thought they would be ready for, they either pick up the pace or they stop negotiating for a while," said one former White House official.

Ukraine, he said, was more inclined to compromise. And according to the British official, the Russian attacks have changed Trump's mentality – he has become closer to the European view of a full-scale war.

"Putin's constant cruelty, his vile behavior and playing games do not go unnoticed by the administration," the official emphasized.