Trump: Russian warships escaped during US seizure of Marinera tanker

Instead of providing assistance, the Russian ships, including a submarine, sailed away and allowed the United States to conduct the operation

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump (Photo: ERA)

President of the United States Donald Trump did not answer whether the dictator had called him Vladimir Putin after the military seized the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker. But in an interview with Fox News reportedthe Russian ships fled the scene.

The question about Putin's call to Trump was asked by a journalist.

"I don't want to say this. But the fact is that the Russian ships – there was a submarine and a destroyer – both sailed away very quickly when we arrived. And we captured the ship," the US president said.

The tanker was carrying oil and, according to Trump, it is already being unloaded.