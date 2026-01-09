US Army confirms seizure of Olina tanker – video of the operation

Tanker (Illustrative photo: Henry Chirinos/EPA)

The US military confirmed the capture of the oil tanker Olina and showed a video of the operation. Related post appeared in the X-account of the US Southern Command.

The statement said that during a morning operation on January 9, Marines and sailors from the Joint Task Force Southern Spear seized the motor tanker Olina in the Caribbean Sea without incident.

The command noted that such detentions are provided by the entire force of the US Navy's amphibious assault group, including the platforms of the destroyers USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio and USS Fort Lauderdale.

"Operation Southern Spear of the U.S. Department of Defense is steadfast in its mission to protect our homeland by disrupting illegal activities and restoring security in the Western Hemisphere," the statement said.

Once again, our joint interagency forces sent a clear message this morning: "there is no safe haven for criminals."



In a pre-dawn action, Marines and Sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, in support of the Department of Homeland Security, launched from the USS Gerald R... pic.twitter.com/StHo4ufcdx - U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 9, 2026

Earlier, a number of media outlets wrote that the US forces started the operation to seize a tanker in the Caribbean Sea. In January last year, the United States imposed sanctions against the vessel, which was then called the Minerva M.

The tanker was involved in the transportation of oil from Russia and Venezuela and was flying a false flag.