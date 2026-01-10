Katkov explained which systems are capable of shooting down the Oreshnik and whether Ukraine has them

The Oreshnik missile has separate warheads that must be destroyed before they separate

Pioneer missile (Photo: Russian resources)

The Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile Oreshnik can theoretically be shot down by Standard Missile 3 naval missiles and the Israeli Arrow 3 missile defense system. About this in the commentary LIGA.net said Oleh Katkov, editor-in-chief of the military-political portal Defense Express.

According to him, SM-3 missiles are used on ships with the Aegis system. There are two such American bases in Romania and Poland. And the Arrow 3 system is deployed in Germany.

Read also What is known about Oreshnik: characteristics of the ballistic missile

Katkov noted that the Oreshnik is a medium-range ballistic missile with separate warheads. It must be destroyed before it separates. This is an exo-atmospheric interception – in space. But the question is when exactly the missile's warheads are separated and whether it is within the range of these systems.

"Neither SM-3 nor Arrow 3 parameters have been officially disclosed, so it is impossible to estimate for sure. We don't know the flight cyclograms of Oreshnik and SM-3. Without this, it is impossible to say for sure. Theoretically, it is possible (to shoot down), but in practice, it depends on many parameters," he emphasized.

According to Katkov, Ukraine currently and in the foreseeable future does not have the capability to shoot down the Oreshnik. Theoretically, the Defense Forces could shoot down the split units of this Patriot missile, but from a practical point of view, this is "very doubtful." In particular, because of the "limited channel": how many targets the system can fire at at the same time.

"Patriot is a means against tactical and operationally tactical ballistic missiles such as Iskander. Other systems are needed for medium-range missiles: THAAD, SM-6, SM-3," Katkov said.

Regarding Russia's claimed flight speed of 13,000 km/h, he explained that this is the standard speed of intermediate-range ballistic missiles – 3.6 km/s. This confirms Ukraine's assessment that the Oreshnik is a reincarnation of the Pioneer.

It took about eight minutes from the announcement of the air alert to the strike on the Lviv region.