Expert: Russian Federation could have used Oreshnik, in particular, to see the capabilities of Western complexes

NAU specialist reminds of weapons in Europe capable of shooting down Oreshnik and similar missiles

The US Aegis Ashore missile defense base in Poland (Photo: Adam Warzawa / EPA)

The Russians could have attacked the Lviv region with the Oreshnik, in part because they wanted to find out how Western weapons could track such medium-range ballistic missiles. This was stated in an interview with LIGA.net said Valeriy Romanenko, aviation expert and leading researcher at the National Aviation University.

"In general, Europe could shoot down this Oreshnik and could shoot down similar missiles," he said.

The expert reminded that two American Aegis missile defense systems with SM-3 missiles are currently deployed in Europe: one system is located in the north Poland, and another in southern Romania.

"These systems have a huge range and are capable of protecting almost all of Europe, from Norway to the south of Turkey and Greece. Even if you look at the map, they cover a little bit of North Africa," Romanenko explained.

REFERENCE. Depending on the modification, SM-3 missiles have an operational range of about 700 to 2,500 kilometers.

The specialist added that there is an Israeli complex Arrow in the East Germany, just 800 kilometers from Lviv, which is also capable of shooting down such missiles.

"And one of the reasons for the launch of Oreshnik is most likely that the Russians wanted to see how Western anti-missile systems could track the flight of this medium-range missile," the expert said.

All of the above systems are not in service in Ukraine.