Aviation expert explains what exactly hit the Oreshnik and other details of the Russian attack

NAU expert notes that in the Oreshnik attack, the occupiers did not hit Lviv region with a "raw blank"

The RS-26 "Rubizh" missile, an experimental version of which is the "Oreshnik" (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

The striking part of the Oreshnik missile, which Russia has used twice to attack Ukraine, is powered not by explosives or nuclear warheads, but by kinetic energy. These and other aspects were discussed in a conversation with LIGA.net said Valeriy Romanenko, aviation expert and leading researcher at the National Aviation University.

Not a "raw blank" – what exactly did the Russians hit Lviv region with?

When asked why the occupiers, like during the attacks on the Dnipro the expert noted that the Russians did not hit with a "raw blank ".

"This is a warhead that acts with kinetic energy, not explosives or nuclear warheads. The missile has a warhead with individual guidance units. Each unit, as in the case of the Dnipro, is divided into six more elements. The total weight is about 200 kg, 30+ kg each, with a tremendous speed of 13,000 kilometers per hour," Romanenko explained.

The expert noted that such a missile can only be shot down by American missiles THAAD or SM-6, and, theoretically, the Israeli Arrow complex, which was acquired by Germany.

REFERENCE. Kinetic energy is the energy an object has due to its motion. It depends on the mass of the body and the speed of its movement.

Could the Patriot shoot down Oreshnik's blocks?

The expert also noted that Oreshnik's split units are unlikely to be shot down by Patriot air defense systems.

"After splitting the combat unit twice, the facilities are too small. In addition, this would require the use of the entire stock of Petriot missiles, which are already scarce," he explained.

Why the Russians hit Lviv region with Oreshnik

"Firstly, there are important infrastructure facilities nearby, including Europe's largest gas storage facility.secondly, the proximity to the border," said the aviation expert.

According to him, it is a political and propaganda task to show that Moscow "can reach any part of Ukraine and intimidate Europe."

Why Oreshnik is not an intercontinental missile

The expert noted that intercontinental missiles are three-stage, while Oreshnik is a two-stage medium-range missile.