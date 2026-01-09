"The Oreshnik was flying from Kapustyn Yar. At night, Russia launched 36 missiles and 242 drones

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with Shaheds, Iskanders/S-400s, Kalibrs, and one medium-range ballistic missile

Attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES)

On the night of January 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, one of which was a medium-range ballistic missile launched from Kapustyn Yar. This was reported by The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched a combined strike against Ukraine's critical infrastructure using attack UAVs, sea- and land-based missiles. The main target of the strike was Kyiv region.

Ukrainian forces recorded the movement of 242 UAVs, about 150 of which were Shaheeds, and 36 missiles:

→ 13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk region);

→ 22 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);

→ one intermediate-range ballistic missile (from the Kapustin Yar test site in Astrakhan region, from where Russia also launched the previous "Oreshnik" strike on the Dnipro in 2024).

226 drones, eight Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 10 Kalibr were shot down/suppressed.

18 missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit 19 locations.