"The Oreshnik was flying from Kapustyn Yar. At night, Russia launched 36 missiles and 242 drones
On the night of January 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles, one of which was a medium-range ballistic missile launched from Kapustyn Yar. This was reported by The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russia launched a combined strike against Ukraine's critical infrastructure using attack UAVs, sea- and land-based missiles. The main target of the strike was Kyiv region.
Ukrainian forces recorded the movement of 242 UAVs, about 150 of which were Shaheeds, and 36 missiles:
→ 13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas – Bryansk region);
→ 22 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the Black Sea);
→ one intermediate-range ballistic missile (from the Kapustin Yar test site in Astrakhan region, from where Russia also launched the previous "Oreshnik" strike on the Dnipro in 2024).
226 drones, eight Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, and 10 Kalibr were shot down/suppressed.
18 missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit 19 locations.
- During an attack on the night of January 9, Russians killed four people in Kyiv and wounded dozens more, including medics, striking again during a rescue operation. There are power, water, and heating cuts in the capital. .
- In Lviv, a critical infrastructure facility was hit. It was here that the aggressor state used a ballistic missile traveling at a speed of about 13,000 km/h.
- The aggressor state itself officially recognized a new strike on Ukraine with the Oreshnik – allegedly in response to the fictitious "attack" on Putin's residence.
