There is no confirmation of the Oreshnik in Lviv, but the missile was traveling at a speed of 13,000 km/h

At night, the Russians attacked Lviv with ballistic missiles, the version of "Oreshnik" is being spread, but experts are still studying all elements of the weapon

"Oreshnik" (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of January 9, Russia attacked Lviv with a missile, but there is no confirmation that it was an Oreshnik. This was reported by Air Command "West".

The strike occurred at 23:47 on January 8. A journalist for LIGA.net in Lviv reported hearing about five powerful explosions. A version of the alleged Oreshnik strike began to circulate online.

The mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi reported about the attack on a critical infrastructure facility, but stressed that it is not yet known whether it was an Oreshnik – the information will be provided by the military.

There were no casualties or injuries, and civilian objects and residential buildings in the city were not damaged.

The Air Force reported that Russia used a missile traveling at about 13,000 km/h on a ballistic trajectory (the Oreshnik can reach speeds of over 12,300 km/h – Ed.)

"The type of missile used by the Russian aggressors to attack the city will be determined after studying all its elements," the military emphasized .

The head of the Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said at night that laboratory tests had been conducted at the site of the missile attack in Lviv. The radiation background is within normal limits, no excessive levels of harmful substances in the air were found.

Experts determine the nature of the damage.