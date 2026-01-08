President warns of possible Russian massive attack on the night of January 9

Zelensky emphasizes that Russia is trying to take advantage of bad weather conditions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

On the night of January 9, Russia may launch another massive attack on Ukraine. About warned president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the evening address.

"There is information that there may be a new Russian massive strike tonight. It is very important to pay attention to the air raid alerts today, tomorrow – constantly, to go down to the shelters," he said.

According to the President, the Russians are unchanged – they are trying to take advantage of the bad weather conditions that are currently observed in several regions of Ukraine. There are many problems on the roads and with networks.

He instructed the government to help local authorities and everyone involved as much as possible.

"In fact, this is a state of emergency for all services. We have agreed with the Prime Minister that the government will prepare a decision these days to allow non-critical institutions, ordinary offices, to leave people at home during such weather conditions," Zelensky said.

UPDATED at 9:40 p.m. The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has warned its citizens in Ukraine of a "potentially serious air strike" that could occur at any moment over the next few days. They were advised to be prepared and to take shelter in case of danger.