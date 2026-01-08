Russia strikes Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander missiles: 23 injured, elderly woman killed

Victims of Russian strikes on Kryvyi Rih are being provided with assistance, Oleksandr Vilkul said

Strike on Kryvyi Rih (Photo: Prosecutor's Office)

On the evening of Thursday, January 8, Russians launched missile attacks on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region. About reported chairman of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

According to him, the occupiers hit the apartment buildings with two Iskander ballistic missiles.

"We are providing assistance to the victims. We understand everything, we are all working," Vilkul wrote without disclosing details.

At 16:56, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south. At 16:58, the military reported about a high-speed target through the Zaporizhzhia region, and a minute later – to Kryvyi Rih.

At the same time, according to the Air Force, the Russians attacked the city with attack drones.

UPDATED at 20:10. The head of the Kryvyi Rih district, Yevheniy Sytnychenko, reported an increase in the number of victims to 13 people. Nine victims were hospitalized, including a seven-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

The hospitalized man is in extremely serious condition. About 15 apartment buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the attack.

The regional prosecutor's office has initiated criminal proceedings on the fact of a war crime, and a rescue operation is underway.

UPDATED at 23:00. A 77-year-old woman died in the attack, and the number of injured people has increased to 23.