Russia hits Dnipro: high-rise buildings, kindergartens and a vocational school damaged

As a result of another Russian attack, seven Dnipro residents, including children, were injured. Some of them have shrapnel wounds

Photo: Telegram / borys_filatovv

On the night of January 7, Russia attacked Dnipro with attack drones, damaging high-rise buildings and setting off fires in a kindergarten and a vocational school. This was reported to by the acting head of the Dnipro regional military administration Vladyslav Haivanenko and the mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov .

According to preliminary information, there are seven victims. Two of them are children. Mostly people have an acute stress reaction, but there are also shrapnel wounds.

There is destruction in the vocational school, where they train locksmiths and confectioners. The fire was extinguished, but the workshop and student dormitory were damaged.

"Two kindergartens and a school were also hit, and windows in more than 10 high-rise buildings were smashed. There is also evidence of damage to heating networks near one of the buildings. Many cars were burned, Filatov added .