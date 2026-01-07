Russia massively attacked Kryvyi Rih: information about the wounded

Russia massively attacked Kryvyi Rih: information about the woundedupdated
On the afternoon of January 7, Russia launched a massive attack on Kryvyi Rih, with several wounded reported. About this reported chairman of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.
Around 16:30, he reported an attack on the city. As of 16:50, three wounded were reported. Their condition is moderate, and they were hospitalized.
At 17:19, Vilkul said that the "Shahids" continue to fly to Kryvyi Rih. The head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration Vladyslav Haivanenko also reportedthe threat to the region remains.
Residents of Kryvyi Rih and Dnipropetrovska oblast in general were asked to stay in safe places.
UPDATED at 18:30. The number of injured has increased by eight people. Two of them are in serious condition and are undergoing surgery. Gayvonenko reported that two private enterprises were damaged in the city. And in the Kryvyi Rih district, infrastructure was damaged.
- On the night of January 7, Russia ran down the Dnipro river drones, which damaged high-rise buildings, kindergartens and a vocational school.
- Before that, on January 5, the occupiers hit in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv: An excavator driver was killed in Zaporizhzhia, and the Russian Federation in Dnipro "bombed" the plant "Oleina".
