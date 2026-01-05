Russia strikes in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kharkiv: excavator driver killed

The enemy launched drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro, and attacked Kharkiv with missiles

Zaporizhzhia (Illustrative photo: wikimedia)

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia, one killed. About reported ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

At 11:50 a.m., an air raid was declared in the city, and air defense was heard. Prior to that, Fedorov had warned of the threat of guided bombs.

According to reports, a Russian drone hit one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia. As a result, an excavator caught fire.

"The driver died on the spot," Fedorov said.

ADDED AT 12:53. Mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov also reported about three rocket attacks on the city. Previously, the industrial area of Sloboda district was attacked.

Vladislav Gaivanenko, Head of the Dnipro Regional Military District Administration reportedthe news that Dnipro had been attacked by drones caused a fire. As a result of the attack, a company was damaged, cars and a power line were vandalized.

As of 12:55 p.m., there was no information on casualties or injuries.

UPDATED at 1:50 p.m. Terekhov reported that Russia has targeted five strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure. There is "very significant" damage.