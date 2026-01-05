Russia attacks Kyiv and the region: there are dead, Slavutych is without electricity – photos

Two people killed and two others injured in Russian attack in Kyiv and region

Attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES/Facebook)

On the night of January 5, 2026, Russian troops attacked Kyiv and the region with "shaheds". As a result, two people were killed and two people were injured. Slavutych was de-energized, and a medical facility in the capital was hit. This was reported by chief mykola Tkachenko, head of the city military administration, head OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, mayor of Slavutych Yuriy Fomichev, Civil service for emergency situations, head Kyrylo Fesyk, the head of the Obolon District State Administration.

In Obolon district of Kyiv, a four-story building of a medical institution was hit on the second floor, with an inpatient department in operation. At the time of the strike, there were about 70 people in the facility.

As a result, a fire broke out and has now been extinguished. One person was killed and three people were injured in the attack.

25 people were evacuated. Liquidation of the consequences of the hit is underway.

The enemy also attacked Kyiv region. Critical infrastructure facilities came under attack.

A civilian man born in 1951 was killed in an attack in Fastiv district as a result of an enemy attack. His body was found while extinguishing a fire in his house.

Seven private houses and one multi-storey residential building, garages, two cars, industrial and warehouse premises were damaged in the area.

The Russians also attacked Slavutych's energy facilities, and the city is without power. All critical infrastructure facilities have been switched to backup power. The town has heat and water supply.

ADDED at 07:33. Pros information according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, three people were injured in the attack. Two of the victims were hospitalized in serious condition.

Of the 26 patients of a private clinic in Obolon district that was hit by the enemy, 16 were transported to municipal hospitals in the capital.

In the National Police clarifiedthe victim was born in 1995, he was undergoing inpatient treatment. Among the injured was a 42-year-old woman who was treated on the spot. Two women aged 77 and 97 were hospitalized.

ADDED at 07:58. Klitschko reportedreported that the number of victims had increased to four.

ADDED at 09:17. Pros information Kalashnikov, almost 8,500 families in Slavutych are without electricity.

ADDED AT 09:59. Air Force reported the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Russia attacked with nine Iskander-M ballistic missiles/S-300 air defense guided missiles and 165 drones, about 100 of which were Shahids.

A total of 137 enemy UAVs were shot down or suppressed. Missiles and 26 attack UAVs hit at 10 locations, and downed UAVs fell (wreckage) at nine locations.

"Last night, the Russian army 'won' another hospital in Kyiv with a functioning inpatient department. Patients had to be evacuated. There are some injured. Unfortunately, one person died," commented president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and added that this week Ukraine will work with European and American partners to get the necessary assistance.

Attack on Kyiv (Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service / Facebook)





Attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES/Facebook)