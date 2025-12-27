Russia's attack on Kyiv. A man was killed, the number of injured increased to 30

Russia's attack on Kyiv. A man was killed, the number of injured increased to 30supplemented
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
On Saturday, December 27, a Russian massive attack in Kyiv killed one person and injured 30 others. About this reported mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.
According to him, the man's body was found in one of the apartments of a damaged residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. His wife is in a hospital in an extremely serious condition.
Klitschko said that 30 people were injured in the attack.
"10 of those hospitalized are currently in hospitals," he added.
- On the night of December 27, the Russians struck at Kyiv and the region. Then Klitschko reported about 28 victims.
- As a result of the Russian massive attack in Kyiv emerged problems with electricity and heat supply. A third of Kyiv was left without heat, emergency power outages were introduced
- According to Zelensky, the Russians launched almost 500 drones and 40 missiles, including "Daggers".
