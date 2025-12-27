Russia's attack on Kyiv. A man was killed, the number of injured increased to 30

The man's body was found in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, his wife is in hospital

The aftermath of the attack on Kyiv (Photo: SES / Telegram)

On Saturday, December 27, a Russian massive attack in Kyiv killed one person and injured 30 others. About this reported mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

According to him, the man's body was found in one of the apartments of a damaged residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. His wife is in a hospital in an extremely serious condition.

Klitschko said that 30 people were injured in the attack.

"10 of those hospitalized are currently in hospitals," he added.