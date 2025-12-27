Russians launched nearly 500 drones and 40 missiles, including "Daggers". The main target is Kyiv

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of December 27, Russians launched nearly 500 drones and four dozen missiles of various types into Ukraine. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the Russian massive attack is still ongoing. Since the night, the occupiers have launched almost 500 drones, a significant number of "Shaheds" and 40 missiles, including "Daggers".

"The main target is Kyiv: energy and civilian infrastructure," the president said.

There are hits and damaged houses. Rescuers are looking for a person under the rubble of one of them.

In some areas of the capital and the region, there is no electricity or heating. Firefighting is underway. Repair crews have already started working at some energy facilities, while others have staff in shelters – rescuers and repairmen will start working as soon as the air raid alarms go off.

The President noted that Russian representatives have long conversations, but in reality, "Daggers" and "Chessmen" speak for them. In his opinion, this is the true attitude of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his entourage to peace efforts. Zelenskyy added that there is little pressure on Russia at the moment.

"If Russia turns even Christmas and New Year's time into a time of destroyed houses and burned apartments, destroyed power plants, then this sick activity can only be responded to with really strong steps. America has this opportunity, Europe has this opportunity, and many of our partners have this opportunity. The main thing is to use it," he emphasized.

The President called on the partners to continue supporting Ukrainian defense. He emphasized that the supply of air defense should be sufficient and timely.

As a result of Russian strikes, a woman was killed in the Kyiv region. There are also injuries and destruction.

In the capital, 22 people are known to be injured people. Emergency power cuts were introduced in Kyiv due to the shelling, part of Kyiv residents were left without heat.