One third of Kyiv without heat, emergency power outages on the left bank

Fires broke out in the capital as a result of shelling – smog has formed, but the level of air pollution is low, KCIA assured

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On Saturday, December 27, Kyiv experienced problems with electricity and heat supply as a result of a massive Russian attack. About this reported mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko.

According to him, as a result of the enemy's attack, almost a third of the capital is without heat supply.

There is no electricity in some areas of the left bank. Power engineers are working to restore power supply.

Donbass Fuel and Energy Company (DTEK) she added reports that emergency power outages have been introduced on the left bank of Kyiv.

Department of Environmental Protection and Climate Change Adaptation of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported the National Environmental Protection Agency reported that as of 08:00, the level of air pollution in Kyiv is very low. The radiation background in the entire city is normal.

At the same time, fires broke out in the capital as a result of the shelling, and smog formed over the city.

If you smell smoke in your neighborhood, experts advise:

→ close the windows;

→ if possible, limit the time spent outside;

→ drink more water;

→ If you have an air purifier, turn it on to maximum.

On the night of December 27, Russia massively attacked Kyiv and the region. According to the latest data, 11 people were injured in the capital. There are numerous destructions in different parts of the capital.